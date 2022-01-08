BTS song Butter becomes most downloaded song in the US

New York: K-pop supergroup BTS has grabbed the honour of having the most-sold digital song of the year in the United States for the second time.

‘Butter’ topped the charts in the country with 1.89 million downloads sold, according to an annual year-end report released by MRC Data and Billboard jointly on Thursday (US Time), Yonhap news Agency reported.

In 2020, the group’s ‘Dynamite’ was the top seller with 1.26 million sold.BTS also topped the top-selling physical album list with its fourth full-length album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in 2020, but failed to hit the list in the year gone by.