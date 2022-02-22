BTS shrine in Japan upsets ARMYs

Seoul: BTS is famous the world over. They have a tremendous fan base in Japan too.

According to the Korean netizens, there is a BTS shrine in Japan, which has displayed pictures of all the members of the band near the in order to lure the citizens of Japan. Not only this, the praying sessions at the shrine are priced at 5000 Yen. The talking about the shrine is located near a beach at the Izu Dog Resort. For the unknown, the shrine is actually dedicated to Guanyin who is said to be one of the Bodhisattvas associated with compassion.

The Korean netizens have now taken it to their Twitter handle to express displeasure feelings towards the shrine using the boy band’s images in order to mint money.