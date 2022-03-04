BTS sells out their four concerts at Las Vegas within hours

Las Vegas: The tickets for BTS’ upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas went live and as expected, within hours the tickets were sold out. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are hosting a four-day concert in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The concert will take place at the Allegiant Stadium with a live audience attending it.

The tickets were being sold on Ticketmaster on Wednesday. Given the response to the concert, all the tickets for the venue were made available and as a result, the stadium was sold out on the first day of sales. “Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale,” the official Ticketmaster Twitter handle tweeted.