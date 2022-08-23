BTS’ RM
Entertainment

BTS’ RM’s Freckles Takeover Social Media and ARMY

By Haraprasad Das
58

Seoul: BTS‘s RM has been teasing fans with his upcoming photobook, Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’, which currently doesn’t have a specific release date.

From photos to video clips, he has really been spoiling fans with the teasers.

In a few of the released photos, ARMYs were quick to notice the freckles that he had been styled with, giving him a sweet, youthful charm that suits RM perfectly.

Paired with warm gray hair and his beautiful tan skin, the BTS leader is definitely a stunner.

 

 

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Haraprasad Das 18369 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking