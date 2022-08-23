BTS’ RM’s Freckles Takeover Social Media and ARMY

Seoul: BTS‘s RM has been teasing fans with his upcoming photobook, Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’, which currently doesn’t have a specific release date.

From photos to video clips, he has really been spoiling fans with the teasers.

In a few of the released photos, ARMYs were quick to notice the freckles that he had been styled with, giving him a sweet, youthful charm that suits RM perfectly.

Paired with warm gray hair and his beautiful tan skin, the BTS leader is definitely a stunner.

the freckles.. he’s so pretty pic.twitter.com/0zMFwgnnlT — hourly namgiseok (@raplinehr) August 23, 2022

the contrast of the colors and the tiny freckles on namjoon’s face… oh this is beautiful pic.twitter.com/awWDkUslnp — 코레 (@kkukstudio) August 21, 2022