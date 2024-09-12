Seoul: BTS leader and rapper RM turned 30 on September 12. On the occasion, the artiste wrote a special note for BTS’ fandom, ARMY. The artiste thanked his fans for the love and promised to come back ‘bravely’ next year.

RM shared a note on the social media platform, Weverse, writing, “Hi. I love you, everyone! I’m 30 (already). Thank you so much for your congratulatory messages. Thanks to you, I’m holding up well. You know that, right? There is a saying by Buddha, ‘You only live on your own as a beacon.’ When I get angry for no reason, I think of this.”

사랑하고 사랑하는 여러분!

저 서른이네요. (벌써..)

스스로조차도 종종 하잘것없다 느꼈던 이 날에

진심을 꾹꾹 눌러담은 축하를 보내주셔서

너무나 고마워요.

덕분에 잘 버티고 있다는 거.

알고 계시죠?

불가에 이런 말이 있습니다.

“My military life is now halfway through. Snow falls and the sun changes. After the weather gets warm and cherry blossoms bloom, I’ll come back bravely. Good day, good words and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you (sic),” RM added.

Later, RM also shared a photo of celebrating his 30th birthday with his soldier friends.

Currently, barring the eldest member Jin, all the six members of the global band are serving their mandatory military term.