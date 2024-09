Seoul: BTS leader and rapper RM turned 30 on September 12. On the occasion, the artiste wrote a special note for BTS’ fandom, ARMY. The artiste thanked his fans for the love and promised to come back ‘bravely’ next year.

RM shared a note on the social media platform, Weverse, writing, “Hi. I love you, everyone! I’m 30 (already). Thank you so much for your congratulatory messages. Thanks to you, I’m holding up well. You know that, right? There is a saying by Buddha, ‘You only live on your own as a beacon.’ When I get angry for no reason, I think of this.”

“My military life is now halfway through. Snow falls and the sun changes. After the weather gets warm and cherry blossoms bloom, I’ll come back bravely. Good day, good words and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you (sic),” RM added.

Later, RM also shared a photo of celebrating his 30th birthday with his soldier friends.

Currently, barring the eldest member Jin, all the six members of the global band are serving their mandatory military term.