BTS' RM
Entertainment

BTS’ RM Shares Sneak Peek Of Birthday Celebration

By Haraprasad Das
Seoul: Kim Namjoon turned a year older on September 12 and he had a subtle celebration at midnight. Joined by close friends, the Korean star seemed to have a sweet birthday. With candles, cakes and more, the K-pop artist’s birthday celebration was a private and close-knit affair. RM also treated his fans to some photos from the midnight celebration.

 

 

