BTS’ RM shares photo of his shelf, Indian fans react after spotting book on Chandigarh

South Korea: While it is no secret that BTS leader RM is fond of reading books, the singer recently took to social media and shared a picture of his bookshelf.

Soon after RM’s post, fans took to Twitter and reacted as they spotted a book called Jeanneret Chandigarh. The book is about the numerous pieces of furniture made by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret.

The author was the cousin of Le Corbusier who designed Chandigarh in the 1950s. Amongst his furniture pieces, the most famous one was the teak and cane chair with V shaped legs. Needless to say, Indian BTS fans were thrilled to see a book on Chandigarh on his shelf.