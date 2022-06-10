BTS: RM
BTS: RM reveals his new ‘7’ tattoo; Did members get matching ones?

By Haraprasad Das
Seoul: Minutes after BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’, with its stunning music video for ‘Yet To Come’, the group’s leader RM took to his Instagram story to share a photo of a tattoo, with a simple ‘7’ etched. The number seven holds immense meaning to the group’s seven members and their fans.

He shared a screenshot of the new songs of the album on Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “We been here so far.” In the next story, he gave his fans a surprise as he shared a picture of his new ankle tattoo, that read ‘7.’

was also the name of the band’s 2020 album. The fans are convinced that other members of the K-pop group must have also gotten similar tattoos, as they had previously discussed on several occasions.

BTS will soon celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut. They will also perform their album Proof live to mark the occasion on June 13, for which they will be joined by a ‘special guest.’

 

