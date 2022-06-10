BTS: RM reveals his new ‘7’ tattoo; Did members get matching ones?

Seoul: Minutes after BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’, with its stunning music video for ‘Yet To Come’, the group’s leader RM took to his Instagram story to share a photo of a tattoo, with a simple ‘7’ etched. The number seven holds immense meaning to the group’s seven members and their fans.

He shared a screenshot of the new songs of the album on Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “We been here so far.” In the next story, he gave his fans a surprise as he shared a picture of his new ankle tattoo, that read ‘7.’

우정타투 🐨 뭐 이제 일곱개의 점을 찍자부터 시작해서 뭐 북두칠성을 하네 뭘~ 뭐 일곱개의 뭔가를 하네 그냥 7을 심플하게 새기자네 뭐

🐨 근데 하면 저는 발목 그냥 발목에 하고 싶어요 심플하게 7에 방탄이 제일 진심임 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/TI0wxmCgHr — ⛤ (@minimoni_mo_) April 9, 2022

was also the name of the band’s 2020 album. The fans are convinced that other members of the K-pop group must have also gotten similar tattoos, as they had previously discussed on several occasions.

BTS will soon celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut. They will also perform their album Proof live to mark the occasion on June 13, for which they will be joined by a ‘special guest.’