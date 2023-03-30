BTS’ RM Officially Named Bottega Veneta’s New Ambassador

Seoul: Bottega Veneta has named Kim Nam Joon, better known by his stage name RM, the leader of K-pop sensation BTS, as its newest global ambassador. This announcement comes after months of speculation that the luxury fashion brand would be tapping into the K-pop market.

Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta, has welcomed BTS member RM to the brand’s family.

#BTS' gorgeous #Namjoon is now officially part of the #BottegaVeneta family and causes a media stir!👑💙 RM X BOTTEGA VENETA

In a recent interview with El Pais, RM expressed “Although I’ve lost interest in brands, fashion weeks, and Pantone’s constant change. Bottega is unique in that they do not use logos, has a history with fabrics and leather, and does not even have an Instagram account. They are above fads.”

Bottega Veneta’s decision to collaborate with RM is a bold move, as it signals a shift in the fashion industry. The brand is known for its understated, minimalist designs, and has traditionally worked with high-profile celebrities such as Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga. However, by partnering with RM, Bottega Veneta is signaling a move towards a younger, more diverse market.

The rise of K-pop in recent years has been nothing short of phenomenal. With BTS at the forefront of the movement, K-pop has become a global phenomenon, with millions of fans around the world.