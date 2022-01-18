BTS’ RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook celebrate reunion with Korean snacks and sing Super Tuna; ARMY miss Suga, Jimin, V

Seoul: BTS members are back from their refreshing break after having a successful year with top-charting music and a record-breaking debut on social media.

However, only four out of seven members were seen getting back together as Kim Taehyung, Min Yoongi and Park Jimin were seen missing from the fun action.

The group members on Monday gave a glimpse of their celebrations as they feasted on a variety of Korean snacks and crooned Jin’s song Super Tuna and Baby Shark.

THIS BTS REUNION..MY CHAOTIC BTS IS BACK 😂😭😭 THEY'RE TOGETHER I'M SO HAPPYYYY pic.twitter.com/pOllGqa1Bf — zee⁷✩｡:•. (@ixeelicious_) January 17, 2022

Bungeo-ppang is a fish-shaped pastry with sweetened filling which originated from the Japanese taiyaki. It’s a famous South Korean winter street food.

On the work front, the band is preparing to have their next in-person concert with fans this year in their home country, South Korea. The band is also reportedly gearing up to release a new album, however, the details are yet to be released.