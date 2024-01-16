BTS’ RM and V don uniform as they complete military training with top honours

Seoul: BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and RM posted photos on Instagram after a long time as they were receiving their military training in the army camp. On Tuesday, they completed their 5-week training and graduated with top honours. Celebrating the occasion, BTS leader RM dropped photos for their fans.

📸 BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) at their Military Graduation ceremony today! 🇰🇷 ℹ️RM and V were among the only 6 Elite trainees to graduate today from Nonsan Training Centre, recognized for their exceptional performance during training! https://t.co/JU0vwIL1fp — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) January 16, 2024

RM on Instagram (with V) 충성! (salute) pic.twitter.com/Lx4Hy8mitM — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) January 16, 2024

The training graduation ceremony was held where all trainees appeared in their uniform. Both V and RM posed in their uniform in the photos and were seen saluting. RM also added a glimpse of his certificate.

Reportedly, RM and Taehyung will now proceed to fulfil their duties at their respective units.

Reports claim that Taehyung has opted for the Special Task Force of the Army’s Capital Defense Command. The Love Me Again singer will undergo an additional three-week training course at the Army General Administration School.