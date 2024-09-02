Seoul: BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion announced their upcoming collaboration, Neva Play. Fans eagerly await the release of the single as the two global stars will be joining hands for the first time. MTS also revealed that RM’s rap would be like never heard before, creating excitement and anticipation.

On September 1, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram and dropped the poster of her upcoming track Neva Play which will also feature BTS’ RM. The American rapper and singer also expressed her appreciation for RM and her caption read, ‘This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.’ Fans rejoiced as they would get to see this international collaboration between two amazing artists and expectations run high as to what style the two will be showing. Neva Play will be releasing on September 6.