BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon deletes over 100 Instagram posts

Seoul: BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon has been ruling the headlines since the release of his solo album Indigo last year. The album was released on December 2 and RM has been breaking records on every platform. Now, the BTS leader has again hit the news and this time the reason is his Instagram account. On Monday, Kim Namjoon suddenly deleted over 100 Instagram posts, leaving fans confused and worried. Fans went into a mini meltdown as RM’s posts went from 130 to 12 within a few minutes. Among the 12 posts that are left on his Instagram feed, 10 are related to the rapper’s solo album Indigo.

BTS RM’s last post was about The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge, the show he was co-hosting with director Jang Hang Jun. He shared it over two weeks ago on January 27. However, hours after deleting the old posts, RM treated fans with some new photos. Captioned as ‘Hi’, he shared a collection of new paintings and pics with friends.

As soon as Namjoon deleted the posts, BTS ARMY flooded Twitter with their confusion and asked him the reason.