BTS receives special invite to watch Virgil Abloh’s upcoming Louis Vuitton presentation

Seoul: While renowned fashion house Louis Vuitton joined hands with Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band, BTS, in April, the members have received a special invitation to attend the much-awaited showcase of artistic director, Virgil Abloh’s new collection – LVMenSS22.

Louis Vuitton officially shared the news on their Twitter and even tweeted a stunning picture of the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and JungKook – seated together.

The live broadcast will air on June 24 at 6 pm IST(9:30 pm KST) on Twitter and Louis Vuitton’s official website.

With the promise of all of the fashion history and flair that Louis Vuitton is renowned for, mixed with the star quality and creative capacity that BTS holds, this collaboration became a explosive affair.

Since then BTS members have donned outfits designed by Louis Vuitton on various public occasions, including the 2021 Grammy Awards