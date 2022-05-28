BTS Proof Concept Photos 1 Out And Bangtan Boys Remind They Are ‘Bulletproof’

Seoul: BTS has released the first set of concept photos of their upcoming album Proof and they are jaw-dropping.

The members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are dressed in all-black ensembles. The members are seen posing together in front of a vault-like setup with what appears to be bullet holes on them. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the members are reminding everyone, “We Are Bulletproof.”

Besides the group photo, BigHit Music also released individual pictures of each member. They stand solo against the bullet-holed vault, showing off their new looks.