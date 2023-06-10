BTS’ new song Take Two is out; becomes the fastest K-pop song to reach No.1 spot on US iTunes

Seoul: After a long break, BTS is back with a new song, “Take Two”. Fans have eagerly awaited this reunion of all seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their last song together was released in 2022. To mark the band’s 10th anniversary, Big Hit Music released the new song on June 9.

The company had earlier said, “All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you.”

The new song by BTS has left fans in awe, particularly with its heartfelt lyrics. Some fans believe that the song beautifully expresses the band’s gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they receive from their dedicated fanbase.

Fans on the internet congratulated BTS and dropped heart warming messages for them. One of the fans wrote, “Such a beautiful and touching song. Happy 10th anniversary to BTS. Absolute legends, thank you for all you do and give to us. Always here supporting and waiting for all of you.” Another commented, “Literally this song made me shed into tears.. I cried so much thank you BTS for everything I’ll forever love you guys, thank you for being BTS for 10 years straight.”

Soon after the song’s release, it became the fastest K-pop song to reach the No.1 spot on US iTunes and succeeded BTS member Jin’s The Astronaut and Bad Decisions. All these records were made within one hour and ten minutes.

[📊 CHARTS] "#TakeTwo" by @BTS_twt (4.78M)* now becomes the #BTS Biggest Audio Debut ever in its First day of release on YouTube, surpassing "RUN BTS" (4.77M) *still counting* pic.twitter.com/iGexUzEV11 — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ | #2023BTSFESTA (@_BTSMoments_) June 9, 2023