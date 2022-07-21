BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out on this date

Seoul: The highly anticipated collaborative track between BTS, Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco — titled “Bad Decisions” — is officially on its way.

The much-awaited track titled ‘Bad Decision’ will release on August 5.

Blanco confirmed BTS’ collaboration with him and Snoop Dogg through his latest tweet. He also revealed their promotional schedule. The artwork will be unveiled on July 22 following the trailer which will release on August 3.

In March, Snoop spoke to AV Club about BTS and shared details about the collaboration.

RM eventually confirmed the collaboration on the red carpet of the Grammys.