BTS New Album ‘Proof’ Grabs No 1 Spot on iTunes, On Top In Over 65 Countries

Seoul: BTS ARMY finally had reasons to rejoice as the K-Pop band released its much awaited anthology album on June 10.

As millions watched the premiere of BTS music video for title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), the song has garnered 6 million YouTube likes within 24 hours. BTS has achieved another milestone with three new songs as Proof was also well received worldwide.

Proof became only the second album in the history of Hanteo to record 2 millions sales within a day of its release. Proof joined the group’s own Map of the Soul: 7 released in February 2020.

Yet To Come’ became the first song ever to debut at the No.1 spot on music streaming platform melOn’s Top 100 chart since an hour of its release. Yet To Come also stood at the number one position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 97 regions around the world including some of the biggest ones like the United States, Canada, Australia and more, the Pinkvilla report mentioned. The BTS anthology album itself ranked first on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 65 different regions.