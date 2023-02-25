BTS’ MV Life Goes On surpasses 500 million views on YouTube

Seoul: BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ music video has exceeded 500 million views. The number of views of the music video for the title song ‘Life Goes On’ from the album BE released in November 2020 exceeded 500 million views around 1:33 pm on the 25th.

With this, ‘Life Goes On’ became the 16th 500 million-view music video in BTS’ career. ‘Life Goes On’ is a song that conveys a message of consolation, saying “Nevertheless, life continues” even though I met a situation where I had to stop while running hard. took first place.

This is the only record in the Billboard chart’s 62-year history that a song focused on Korean lyrics reached the top of the ‘Hot 100’.