BTS members take final group photo with Jin at military boot camp

Seoul: BTS Jin bid adieu to his fans and other 6 members of BTS (Jungkook, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jhope, Suga and RM) on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old South Korean popstar who is set to start his 18 months long mandatory military service, is the first member among the group who got enlisted for the service.

The official Twitter page of BTS shared a photo of the other six members of the band RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they sent Jin off to the recruiting centre.

“Our brother!! Come back safely!! Love you,” read the caption of the post.

While Jin did not greet the fans or media as he arrived at the training center, his car was seen entering the venue followed by other members. Soon after Jin enlisted in the military, his firts photos from the boot camp surfaced on the internet. In the photos, Jin can be seen standing in queue flaunting his new buzz cut.