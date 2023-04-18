BTS members attend J-Hope’s military entrance ceremony, Seokjin joins in
Seoul: J-Hope, a member of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday, local media reported, the second member of the group to do so.
The group members all got together to bid him goodbye at his military training site. Notably, member Jin who is currently an active duty soldier himself, also arrived at the site to give support to J-Hope.
제이홉 사랑해💜 pic.twitter.com/vEJ6hGehnQ
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 18, 2023
A couple of shots appearing to be from the training site were shared on BTS’ official Twitter account. They captioned it ‘J-Hope we love you’ with a purple heart emoji, representative of the group’s colour.
J-Hope, 29, is the second member of the popular septet to enlist following Jin, the oldest, who joined the military in December.
