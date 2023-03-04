BTS member Jungkook plays Naatu Naatu from RRR during Weverse Live

Seoul: BTS member Jungkook has been pretty active on Weverse recently. After deactivating his Instagram, the maknae of BTS made sure to go live on Weverse on March 2 (IST). He played his favourite playlist as always and was seen Viking with fans on live. During the live, ARMYs (fans) were left thrilled after Jungkook played RRR’s Naatu Naatu unexpectedly.

In videos going viral, Jungkook was seen lip-syncing to Naatu Naatu and shaking his head to match Ram and Tarak’s steps from the SS Rajamouli film. “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!” he said while listening to the song.

The adorable moment had desi BTS melting, with many happily surprised that he knew RRR and the song. Jeon Jungkook also revealed that he’s watched RRR.

Can't believe he's vibing to this song omg😭😭pic.twitter.com/8nHRyGDlRe — sara⁷ 💙 (@ot7enthusiast) March 3, 2023

The official handle of RRR also reacted to the viral video. Sharing the clip of Jungkook jamming to Naatu Naatu, the Twitter handle wrote, “JUNGKOOK….❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie.”

Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. While the country is praying that it wins the lone category it’s nominated in, Naatu Naatu will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards taking place in Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the hit number at the Oscars this year.