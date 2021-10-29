BTS Member Jungkook Covers Harry Styles’ Song “Falling, Fans Fall In Love With His Voice

Seoul: BTS member Jungkook surprised the internet with his own version of Harry Styles’ moving Fine Line track “Falling.”

His smooth tenor hits Harry’s soaring high notes with ease, and Harry’s vulnerable lyrics give Jungkook’s naturally emotive voice extra space to shine. When he hits the big bridge closer — “I get the feeling that you’ll never need me againnnnnn” — it burns.

Jungkook’s version hit 1 million views on YouTube within minutes if release. Meanwhile, fans fell in love with BTS’s golden maknae terming him as “an angel in human form”.

Check out Jungkook’s cover of “Falling” below: