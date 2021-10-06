BTS’ Love Myself campaign with UNICEF raises millions of dollars & tweets

Seoul: K-pop superstars BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the UN children’s agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people, the agency is announcing Wednesday.

Since 2017, LOVE MYSELF has generated almost five million tweets and more than 50 million engagements, such as likes, retweets, replies and comments, according to a new analysis* in UNICEF’s flagship report, The State of the World’s Children 2021, launched yesterday.

“We started LOVE MYSELF as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights,” said BTS. “During the process, we also strove to “LOVE MYSELF” ourselves, and we as a team and as individuals grew as well. We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves.”

The South Korean band – which boasts 39 million Twitter followers – and its record label, BIGHIT MUSIC, joined forces with UNICEF in autumn 2017 with a collective goal to help end violence, abuse and bullying, and to promote self-esteem and well-being among children and young people globally.

UNICEF had booths at BTS concerts, and the band members filmed a music video at the U.N. headquarters and repeatedly spoke there, most recently during the General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders last month. When the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s meeting to be held almost entirely virtually, BTS members spoke by video about how they dealt with the isolation and frustration brought on by pandemic shutdowns.