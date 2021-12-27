BTS Leader RM and Jin Also Test Positive For COVID-19 After Suga

Seoul: Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the covid after returning from abroad, their management agency said.

RM and Jin were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

All three took their second jabs in August, the agency said.

BTS is a seven-member boyband. The four other members are J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin.

For the unversed, BTS members recently returned from the United States after their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. However, the singers were not in physical contact with each other and were with their respective families since they are currently on a short break.