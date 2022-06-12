BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V posts thirst traps; Jimin shares heartfelt note for ARMY

Seoul: Bts Jimin shared a happy picture on Instagram breaking his Insta siesta, Kim Taehyung aka V dropped his midnight (IST) thirst traps leaving ARMY wanting more.

Kim Taehyung aka V shared a video of himself vibing on one of the songs. He was also seen playing around with the camera panning it across his face amidst the green, blue and red light. He also shared a close-up view of his hand, with his veins visible.

Fans called him ‘Daddy’ Taehyung and also pointed out how he shares seductive videos at odd hours.

Daddy Kim Taehyung pic.twitter.com/xdVfwMNrA2 — ARMY Indonesia Clairine (@ClairineNeva) June 11, 2022

Not taehyung always posting thirst traps in the morning on his Instagram story 😭 pic.twitter.com/cE0LbN5Yjp — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) June 10, 2022

Jimin also shared a selfie on his Twitter handle along with a heartfelt note for his fans showing his concern. He tweeted in Korean which translates to this in English, “I had a really happy time. Everyone, please get home safely. Thank you so much ARMY.”

Jimin’s sweet gesture sent the ARMY into a meltdown and they bombarded his tweet with sweet responses.