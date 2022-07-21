BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V drops dreamy video from his Paris trip

Seoul: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has dropped a video from his Paris trip. He went to the City Of Love some days back for the Celine show.

He had been sharing pictures but this video is a dreamy compilation of what he did in the trip. From playing basketball near the venue to taking a drive through the roads of Paris, this VLOG is soothing for the eyes.

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V chose a song by French actress and singer Jeanne Moreau for the video. This made it a lot more dreamy. The BTS member also shared a lot of pics.

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V got immense media for the Celine event. He was accompanied by Lisa of Blackpink and his actor friend, Park Bo Gum. BTS V trended with more than 4 million tweets on social media.