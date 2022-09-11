BTS’ Kim Seokjin aka Jin leaves for US for personal schedule; gears up solo work

Seoul: BTS member Jin has reportedly been preparing for his solo endeavors with great dedication. On September 11, Jin left for Los Angele, USA as he arrived at the Incheon International airport looking as wholesome as ever. Dressed in a brown jacket with a light shirt underneath and comfortable dress pants, Jin looked ready to get comfortable on his long flight.

Moreover, despite being in a mask, Jin looked very handsome, we guess it was because of his curly locks.

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIN MY BABY OMG I'M SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!!😭 pic.twitter.com/MrrQhyXkzI — Mapler Agatha 🍇 (@lunarboyjinnie) September 11, 2022

seokjin turn around to bow and even made eye contact with this reporter, so lucky 🥹 HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIN pic.twitter.com/AsxK8maNn0 — mapler hayi (@jinakgay) September 11, 2022

The South Korean Video production company Lumpens’ director and BTS’ creative director were also spotted at the airport, state media who went to cover Jin’s departure at Incheon airport, as per a tweet by an ARMY. It is likely that Jin might have flown to the US to work on his solo schedule. However, there’s no official confirmation of the same as of yet.

While Jin’s previously released solo releases including ‘Tonight’, ‘Abyss’ and ‘Super Tuna’, which were not a part of any BTS albums, grabbed the audiences’ attention for their fabulous delivery, vocal prowess, and deep lyricism, fans have been requesting a solo album.