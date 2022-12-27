BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM’s Indigo enters the top three of the Billboard 200 chart

Seoul: BTS Kim Namjoon aka RM’s second solo work and first album, Indigo has entered the top three of the Billboard 200 Global Chart.

This is the first album of a Korean soloist to achieve this feat. RM aka Kim Namjoon came out with Indigo at the start of Decemmber. The album has ten tracks.

Songs like Wildflower, Yun, All Day, Still Life and Closer have been very well-appreciated. Given his stature in the music industry, Kim Namjoon aka RM also got some big names on board.

It has collaborations with legends like Erykah Badu, Tablo, Anderson Paak and Youjeen. The songs which are from mixed genre have been liked by the general public too.

The best charting song has been Wildflower. RM’s vocals are combined with the rocking voice of senior Korean singer Youjeen.