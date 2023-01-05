BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM slams articles on his temple visit; deletes Instagram posts

Seoul: BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon recently visited the famous Hwaemosa Temple of Korea. It is close to the Jirisan Mountain and has a complex of temples under the Jogye order of Buddhism. He had gone with his close friend, San Yawn of Balming Tiger.

However, soon after his visit, many articles were published on the internet that quoted the temple’s chief monk who had spent some time talking to RM. According to the Korean media, RM talked about his military enlistment and other personal affairs to the monk which were now leaked.

Expressing his disapproval of the whole thing, RM posted a screenshot of the article along with a caption that said he was surprised articles were written about his private visit. “I was grateful for the time spent there, but didn’t expect an article about it,” he captioned the post with a laughing emoji.

Following that, RM politely responded to those invading his privacy, saying, “Next time I’ll make a quiet visit to a different temple,” and “lowkeymustbelowkey.”

He also deleted all posts that included pictures from his visit to the temple. All these actions made it clear to ARMYs that RM was unhappy with his personal boundaries being invaded. While fans demanded his privacy be left alone, they were mindful to not misdirect their anger at the religion itself.