BTS Jungkook’s “V-Live” Gives Viewers Mini-Concert Vibes In See-Through Pajamas

Seoul: BTS’ vocal king Jungkook went live on the “V Live” app as he covered songs, setting a mini-concert for the viewers.

He gave a fun concert to the fans in his room in his pajamas. Fans went gaga over his see-through outfit, tattoo-ink arms, eyebrow piercing, and of course his charm.

He sang Bruno Mar’s ‘Leave The Door Open, Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches,’ His own solo songs ‘Euphoria’ & ‘My Time’ with a lot of other BTS songs.

Jungkook started trending Worldwide at #1 as soon as the Live stream started and surpassed 1 Million mentions, while JK Vlive trended at #24. Jungkook also trended at #1 in the U.S, Euphoria took over South Korea’s trends and trended at #1 while #18 Worldwide.

JK also dominated Japan Twitter and Twipple Trends by trending at #1 on Twipple Japan.

Jungkook’s V-Live ended with 10.2M real-time viewers. It became the Most Liked Vlive of BTS for 2021 with 1B likes in just 39 minutes and the Most Commented BTS Vlive 2021. His popularity is unmatched.

Jungkook dominated MelOn searches with the Songs he sang on his vlive. BTS started trending at #1 on MelOn, and the songs also started trending on MelOn after he sang them on his vlive.