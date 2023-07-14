BTS Jungkook’s “Seven” Out!

Seoul: BTS Jungkook, unveiled his latest solo song Seven on Friday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Hybe Labels posted the music video starring Jungkook and actor Han So-hee. The song and music video also features American rapper Latto.

The single mixes acoustic guitar sounds with a UK garage rhythm, topped with a soft melody line. Its lyrics contain the words of a sweet serenade, conveying the singer’s wish to spend all seven days of the week with his beloved. In the MV, Jungkook tests out his romantic chemistry with actress Han So Hee, who is the object of his rather odd-defying affection.

In the over three-minute-long video, Jungkook is seen trying to woo Han So-hee promising to ‘love her seven days a week’. The video begins with Jungkook and So-hee seated at a table in a restaurant as she gets angry at him. Even though chaos follows, they are completely engrossed in each other. While So-hee shouts at Jungkook, he tries to make her understand his love for her.

Next, Jungkook hangs from a train window as So-hee travels inside it. He walks on the roof of the train singing for her. In the next segment, So-hee does her laundry while Jungkook sings to her. Even when the room gets flooded with neck-deep water, he continues singing only to be pushed away by So-hee.

Jungkook is next seen being carried on a stretcher as he meets with a road accident. However, on seeing So-hee walking nearby he jumps and goes to her with a flower bouquet. Jungkook is seen flying away in a storm and lying in a casket as a funeral service is held for him.

Latto sings her verse there as So-hee sits among the guests. Moments later, Jungkook smiles and opens the casket as he continues singing. So-hee gives a sigh of relief at this. The video ends with Jungkook walking in the rain next to So-hee as she extends her hand and they walk away together.