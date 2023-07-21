BTS Jungkook’s “Seven” becomes the fastest song ever to surpass 100 Million Streams in Spotify History

Seoul: In a remarkable feat of his global dominance, BTS member Jungkook’s solo track, “Seven,” featuring Latto, has achieved a historic milestone on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Jungkook’s “Seven” hit the record of surpassing 100 million streams in under 6 days and became the fastest song ever to hit this milestone in Spotify history. The previous record was held by Miley Cyrus’ “Flower,” which reached 100 million streams in 7 days.

“Seven” has captivated millions of fans worldwide with its mesmerizing melody and poignant lyrics, solidifying Jungkook’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.