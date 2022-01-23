BTS’ Jungkook’s self designed merch trends on internet

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook unveiled his beautiful self-designed merch, and within 24 hours of its announcement Jungkook was trending in 40 countries and his merch tweet from HYBE_MERCH’s official Twitter handle became the Most Liked and Most Retweeted tweet of the day Worldwide.

The merch also became a hot topic on Korean Communities online as ARMYs as well as even non-fans shared expressed their love for his self-designed ‘Mikrokosmos mood lamp’ and how they wanted to buy it.

The main vocalist and youngest member of BTS, Jungkook explained the making process of Mikrokosmos mood lamp and ARMYST zip-up hoodie in a Weverse video.

✨ ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS ✨#JungKook

Jung Kook의 ARMYST ZIP-UP HOODY, MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMP 2가지 아이템이 탄생하기까지의 과정을 공개합니다. 📺ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS 'Making-of Log' from Jung Kookhttps://t.co/gjN2wXz1FJ pic.twitter.com/cb4upOIGi4 — HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) January 23, 2022

The 25-year-old ‘Euphoria’ crooner explained that the Mikrokosmos mood lamp has three types of light settings that project different colors of lights and move, so they seem like a night sky with aurora.

✨ ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS ✨#JungKook

정국의 자유분방한 스타일이 그대로 담긴 후드집업💕과

정국과 함께하는 휴식을 선사하는 무드램프🌌를 소개합니다. 📺ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION 'SHOW' BY BTS – Jung Kook(with V, RM, SUGA, j-hope)https://t.co/PBhUPnFuJr pic.twitter.com/pOe8tBFVPT — HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) January 22, 2022

Jungkook has designed the special Artist+Army, ARMYST zip-up hoodie for fans that come in four pretty colors and a quirky asymmetric shape making it really trendy.