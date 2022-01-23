BTS' Jungkook
Entertainment

BTS’ Jungkook’s self designed merch trends on internet

By Haraprasad Das
Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook unveiled his beautiful self-designed merch, and within 24 hours of its announcement Jungkook was trending in 40 countries and his merch tweet from HYBE_MERCH’s official Twitter handle became the Most Liked and Most Retweeted tweet of the day Worldwide.

The merch also became a hot topic on Korean Communities online as ARMYs as well as even non-fans shared expressed their love for his self-designed ‘Mikrokosmos mood lamp’ and how they wanted to buy it.

The main vocalist and youngest member of BTS, Jungkook explained the making process of Mikrokosmos mood lamp and ARMYST zip-up hoodie in a Weverse video.

The 25-year-old ‘Euphoria’ crooner explained that the Mikrokosmos mood lamp has three types of light settings that project different colors of lights and move, so they seem like a night sky with aurora.

Jungkook has designed the special Artist+Army, ARMYST zip-up hoodie for fans that come in four pretty colors and a quirky asymmetric shape making it really trendy.

