BTS’ Jungkook X Justin Bieber Finally Happening?

New York: Jungkook of BTS departed for the United States on April 9, 2023. The maknae (youngest) of the supergroup was recording a song in the USA as revealed by Bang Si-Hyuk on Instagram. Hitman shared a picture from the studio where JK is seen alongside Scooter Braun, Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

Courtesy of Bang PD, ARMY got a glimpse into Jungkook’s current shenanigans that have him working hard in a studio. What’s notable is that the singer was working in Andrew Watt’s studio aka the producer who has been working with Justin Bieber in recent years. Yep, speculations are rife!

Not to forget the presence of Scooter Braun who has been tight with Justin for as long as we can remember! In fact, on his social media, Scooter even penned, “It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one”