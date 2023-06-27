BTS’ Jungkook wins 2 prestigious SEC Awards, named International Male Artist of the Year!

Seoul: BTS’ very own golden maknae, Jeon Jungkook has once again left his mark on the international music scene. The youngest member of the sensational group has triumphed in two prestigious categories at the 2023 SEC Awards.

The SEC Awards, known for honoring filmmakers and musicians in Brazil, bestowed upon Jungkook the titles of International Male Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year. His collaboration with Charlie Puth on the mesmerizing track “Left and Right” propelled him to this glorious victory.

Congratulation to #JUNGKOOK, Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” for winning “International Song of the Year” at the 2023 SEC Awards! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ys43OhG9k4 — BTS Charts & Votings (@btschartstudio) June 26, 2023

Jungkook faced stiff competition from renowned artists including Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Rema, and Steve Lacy in the International Male Artist of the Year category. However, his unparalleled talent and immense popularity helped him emerge victorious.

Moreover, in the International Song of the Year category, Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaboration prevailed over remarkable contenders such as SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Rena feat Selena Gomez, Sam Smith feat Kim Petras, Blackpink, Ariana Grande feat The Weeknd, and Karol G feat Shakira.

Jungkook’s triumph was not the only cause for celebration within BTS. Fellow members Jimin and RM also claimed prestigious awards in different categories at the 2023 SEC Awards. Jimin secured the International Album of the Year award, while RM was honored as the Asian Music Artist of the Year.