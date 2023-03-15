BTS Jungkook Visits ARMYs With A Long Weverse Live And Different Outfits

Seoul: BTS Jungkook surprised fans yet again with his LIVE on Weverse and interacted with the ARMYs while drinking. When the BTS maknae started the broadcast, he explained that he was drinking a highball. While listening to music, he went on three different dates with the fans as he changed clothes three times. Like always, his live session included him telling about his music choices, answering the fans’ questions and slipping out interesting details. While the singer enjoyed his time, he also called out a fan who asked him to stop drinking.

While many fans commented on his drinking, others asked him to speak in English which appears to have frustrated him. BTS Jungkook then claimed, “Ah, why are you guys telling me to stop drinking? I’m a grown adult, and I’m 27. I’m enjoying it while I’m still young.” He further said, “You only live once. If I am born again as… If I’m guaranteed a second life, I wouldn’t do this.”

NamKook had adorable interaction. He called Jungkook baby and told him to release his album soon. Jungkook said that Namjoon and he did not sit down for drinks for years now. Namjoon teased him if he had opened a bar seeing the liquor bottles. Fans are in aww mode.

What left fans amused is when BTS RM commented, “I want to go out with Jeon Jungkook”. The BTS member flirted a storm on the internet as fans went gaga over their chemistry and asked them to come together for a LIVE. To this, JK replied, “hyung, how can you say something like that on here!” Namjoon dropped another comment saying, “I’m getting drunk on your voice.”

When RM left, Jungkook revealed that while he was singing, the only person he could think of was his ‘Namjoon Hyung’.

It looks like Naatu Naatu is on his play lists. He said he would not play the song today. But fans were happy to see that he remembers the number.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook deleted his Instagram account recently and promised fans that he will be more active on Weverse. The singer revealed, “I deleted my Instagram account. It wasn’t hacked. I just deleted it because I wasn’t using it much… So don’t worry!” He added, “I immediately deleted the [Instagram] app too, and I don’t think I’ll be using it from now on! I just wanted to let you know in advance!”

He also reassured ARMY that he will continue to interact with them via Weverse LIVE.