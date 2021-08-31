BTS Jungkook Turns Witty On Weverse; Army Gear Up For Golden Maknae’s Birthday

Seoul: Nothing surprises ARMY anymore when it comes to BTS, especially Jungkook. The multi-talented golden maknae of BTS, who is otherwise shy and reserved, took to Weverse and showed his humorous and witty side.

ARMY excitement soared through the roof and within no time, Jungkook dominated major Twitter trends.

The Weverse posts came ahead of Kookie’s birthday on September 1.

Armys are looking forward to the birthday of the “Golden Maknae”.

On September 1, Jungkook will turn 24 and fans of the singer all over the world are making sure they express their love for the singer in grand gestures.

The BTS Army in India have dedicated a billboard to the singer in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Chinese fans of the singer are planning multiple international projects to celebrate the birthday of the singer.

Fans of Jungkook in Indonesia will be dedicating ten birthday LED banners At Kuningan City, at the South of Jakarta, as tweeted by a fan.

The international fan base of the artist is also making sure that Jungkook’s stature takes over Europe as well. Near the Duomo Cathedral at Milan, Italy, fans will be dedicating 5 Maxi LED birthday Ads promoting Jungkook.