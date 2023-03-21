BTS’ Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga, RM and several K-pop stars attend Harry Styles concert in Seoul
Seoul: BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V, Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi aka Suga were spotted at Harry Styles’ concert in Seoul, South Korea. Apart from them, Park Hyung-sik, Blackpink members Rose and Jennie were also spotted at the concert on March 20 (Monday).
In the videos and pictures going viral, Taehyung is seen sporting a red colours outfit with denims while Jungkook is wearing a black jacket and denims. The duo sat together with Hyung-sik while Namjoon and Suga sat separately. The members were seen vibing and jamming throughout the gig. Namjoon and V even shared a picture of the concert on their social media.
2023.03.20
IG stories
the lyrics to My Universe
look at how Jungkook, taehyung and yoongi happily dancing at Harry Styles concert Love On Tour in Seoul today!
BTS' Kim Taehyung spotted at Harry Styles concert in Seoul tonight.
namjoon and yoongi leaving Harry Styles concert Love On Tour in Seoul today!
Blackpink’s Rosé shared a video of her dancing during the concert and also shared a backstage photo with Styles, in which he can be seen giving her a side hug.
BLACKPINK's Rosé with Harry Styles in newly shared photo.
ENHYPEN are spotted at the Harry Styles: Love On Tour Seoul
chaennie at Harry Style concert in Seoul
