BTS’ Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga, RM and several K-pop stars attend Harry Styles concert in Seoul

Seoul: BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V, Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi aka Suga were spotted at Harry Styles’ concert in Seoul, South Korea. Apart from them, Park Hyung-sik, Blackpink members Rose and Jennie were also spotted at the concert on March 20 (Monday).

In the videos and pictures going viral, Taehyung is seen sporting a red colours outfit with denims while Jungkook is wearing a black jacket and denims. The duo sat together with Hyung-sik while Namjoon and Suga sat separately. The members were seen vibing and jamming throughout the gig. Namjoon and V even shared a picture of the concert on their social media.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung spotted at Harry Styles concert in Seoul tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m682ATjpLk — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) March 20, 2023

Blackpink’s Rosé shared a video of her dancing during the concert and also shared a backstage photo with Styles, in which he can be seen giving her a side hug.

BLACKPINK's Rosé with Harry Styles in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/GpP3ErsxaP — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2023