BTS’ Jungkook ‘strikes a goal’ at the airport before heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Seoul: Bts Jungkook is heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and our anticipation for his performance at the opening ceremony has reached a new high. Arriving at the airport right on time, the BTS star was full of game spirit even before he departed.

Dubbed as ‘Prince Jungkookie’ and ‘Prince Aladdin’ during his first trip to Qatar, it seems like the Euphoria singer decided to live up to those nicknames. Donning an all-black comfy ensemble, the BTS star looked absolutely ethereal.

The BTS member had a flight to catch, but that didn’t stop him from playing around with everyone waiting for him. Acting like he’s kicking a football towards the goal, Jungkook seemed to have gotten into the spirit long before the opening ceremony.

Jungkook acting out a football kick at the airport! We are so proud of you!! HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK!

BTS officially announced that Jungkook would be lending his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup—and that he would also be performing at the opening ceremony later this month.

Big Hit Music wrote, “Proud to announce that Jungkook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on November 20 local time.