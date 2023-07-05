BTS’ Jungkook reunites with SEVENTEEN’s Kim Mingyu for surprise 4 AM livestream

Seoul: In a surprise turn of events, BTS’s Jungkook did a livestream with SEVENTEEN’s Kim Mingyu last night.

Jungkook is well-known for doing hour-long lives at ungodly hours of the night – but this time around, fans were even more delighted to see surprise guest Kim Mingyu along with him. JK’s lives usually have no rhyme or reason and consist mainly of him talking about recent events in his life and occasionally, working out or falling asleep! This time too, the duo took to being playful and silly with each other.

Mingyu whispered to Jungkook that it is 4 am in the morning – ‘Why aren’t you sleeping?’ Jungkook laughed and replied – ‘I just do lives like this!’.

Jungkook introduced himself and his friend to ARMYs and CARATs (the names of BTS’s and SEVENTEEN’s fanbases respectively) watching the livestream. “I just turned on the live because I thought about it, but actually we must go soon after having a quick drink.”

The artist urged fans to eat well as always. “Have a great breakfast, have a great lunch, have a great night.. we’ll go after having a drink!”

Jungkook and Mingyu are both part of the 97-liners group – a group of members across Kpop groups that share the same birth year, and hence who can drop honorifics and speak comfortably with each other. The 97-liners squad consists of nine members. BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun and recently added Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. The squad is known for its wholesome friendship.