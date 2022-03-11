BTS’ Jungkook posts emotional message after K-pop band’s concert in Seoul

Seoul: BTS members talked about how strange it felt to perform in front of an audience without the loud shouting voices that gave them an adrenaline boost.

After the show, BTS members who are now on Instagram spoke with fans. RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed his raid for chocolate pokemon bread was unsuccessful, while Jung Hoseok/J-Hope posted photos from the show.

On Instagram, Jungkook shared an eight-minute video.

He says that, despite the fact that they are now playing in front of ARMY after 2.5 years, the wait felt like 23 years. It felt like Jeon Jungkook was returning home, he remarked. It was difficult, according to Jungkook, because supporters were in front of us yet they couldn’t hear their voices. He claimed that they had performed without an audience before, but that this was far more difficult. Jungkook stated that he gave it his all to make them happy.