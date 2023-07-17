BTS Jungkook not properly credited for Seven music videos?

Seoul: After fans expressed concern, BTS agency BigHit Music confirmed that group member Jungkook has been properly credited for the official music video and performance music video for Seven. Jungkook last week released the music video of his new solo single Seven, which featured him alongside actor Han So-hee. The song also features rapper Latto.

JTBC News recently reported that the BTS ARMY was worried about Jungkook not getting proper credit as the artist of the music videos for Seven. As per the report, zero point was listed under Jungkook’s ranking breakdown for YouTube. It is one of the categories which is taken into consideration for Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It also said that the music videos were credited under Hybe instead of Jungkook.

According to the report, BigHit Music said, “The artist name for the Seven music video as well as the performance video is correctly registered as Jungkook in the YouTube system. There are no issues with the YouTube data count as well.”

Seven has been described by BTS agency BigHit Music as an invigorating summer song. On the day of his song’s release, Jungkook was also scheduled to perform on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series. However, it was cut short due to bad weather. He is the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the GMA in New York.