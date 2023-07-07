BTS’ Jungkook melts internet; goes shirtless for concept shoot for solo single ‘Seven’

Seoul: Jungkook of BTS is all set to release his first official digital single ‘SEVEN.’ The song is touted as the “summer anthem” of the year. The promotional schedule for ‘SEVEN’ is also intriguing, with posters of Jungkook being seen on hoardings and walls in different parts of the world, including LA, London, Berlin, among others.

BigHit Music shared new concept pictures for ‘SEVEN’ and it can be safely said that the youngest member of BTS is all set to leave fans hyperventilating. In one of the pictures, JK is seen wearing only a blazer showing off his chiseled body with jewelry giving an alluring impact. In another, he is seen posing in a white T-shirt and denims.

A short film was also shared by the label where Jungkook is seen entering the scene and teasing fans with some still poses before the screen announced with text the release date of ‘SEVEN.’ The song will be released on July 14, 2023.

Fans have already been excited about the digital release of ‘SEVEN’ and the concept pictures have already left them yearning for more. As per reports, JK will be joined by actress Han So-hee in the music video. They reportedly shot in LA recently. While Han So-hee has not confirmed her appearance, K-media has cited reports about the same.

Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ is said to be “an invigorating “summer song” that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.” BigHit Music mentioned, “We hope that “Seven” will bring your summer fun to the next level.”