BTS’ Jungkook Makes History On Billboard’s Artist 100 As 1st Korean Soloist To Chart For 20 Weeks

Seoul: Jungkook’s solo debut album “GOLDEN” successfully remained in the top 50 of the Billboard 200, where it ranked No. 46 in its eighth consecutive week on the chart.

With this achievement, Jungkook is now the first Korean solo artist in history to spend eight weeks in the top 50 of the Billboard 200.

Jungkook has also become the first K-pop soloist ever to chart for 20 weeks on Billboard’s Artist 100, where he held relatively steady at No. 35 this week.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s title track “Standing Next to You” spent its eighth consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 97, in addition to staying strong at No. 5 on the Digital Song Sales chart (making it the fifth best-selling song of the week in the United States).

Outside of the Billboard 200, “GOLDEN” climbed back up to No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Top Album Sales chart in its eighth week on both charts.

Jungkook also continued to chart multiple songs on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. His The Kid LAROI and Central Cee collab “Too Much” ranked No. 19, “3D” (featuring Jack Harlow) held steady at No. 22, and “Standing Next to You” rose to a new peak of No. 34 in its second week on the chart.

Finally, Jungkook maintained a strong presence on both of Billboard’s global charts this week. On Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, Jungkook’s “Seven” (featuring Latto) came in at No. 22, “Standing Next to You” at No. 25, and “3D” at No. 52. On the Global 200, “Standing Next to You” charted at No. 42, “Seven” at No. 44, and “3D” at No. 82.