BTS Jungkook Lip Piercing & J-Hope Purple Hair Trend On Internet

Seoul: BTS fans, ARMY, is now going crazy after spotting Jungkook with his potentially new piercing, while J-Hope shows off his new hairstyle.

On October 2 KST, Jungkook became a trending topic on Twitter after a fan posted a short clip of BTS performing their hit single, “Butter,” for what fans think may be the upcoming The Fact Music Awards, which is scheduled to broadcast on October 2 KST.

In the video, which focuses on Jungkook, the “My Time” singer can be seen looking classy with his hair styled slicked-back and donning a black suit.

Jungkook isn’t the only one who is trending on Twitter as of this writing. In the same video that made speculations on Jungkook’s lip piercing arise, J-Hope can also be seen showing off his new hair color – a beautiful purple in the shade of lilac.