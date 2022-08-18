BTS’ Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Breathless With Photo Folio Time Difference
Seoul: BIGHIT Entertainment has released special 8 pictures from his Time Difference Photo Folio. It is a special series of pictures tagged under the folio name – ‘Me, Myself, and Jungkook’. The pictures shared have a vampire theme and ARMY of course is going all crazy over these pictures.
The photoshoot is a treat to Jungkook’s fans ahead of his birthday which falls on September 1, 2022. The Golden Maknae of the K-pop band is going to turn 25 years old.
Preview Photos 1
Me, Myself, and Jung Kook
'Time Difference'
Special 8 Photo-Folio
Release 2022.09.01.
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 17, 2022
Preview Photos 2
Me, Myself, and Jung Kook
‘Time Difference’
Special 8 Photo-Folio
Release 2022.09.01.#BTS #JungKook #정국 pic.twitter.com/QjBJyXFAhO
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 18, 2022
The Dynamite singer also shared a small behind the scene clip on BANGTANTV’s YouTube channel in which he expressed his feelings about the shoot and how they came with the ideation of the vampire theme.
