BTS’ Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Breathless With Photo Folio Time Difference

Seoul: BIGHIT Entertainment has released special 8 pictures from his Time Difference Photo Folio. It is a special series of pictures tagged under the folio name – ‘Me, Myself, and Jungkook’. The pictures shared have a vampire theme and ARMY of course is going all crazy over these pictures.

The photoshoot is a treat to Jungkook’s fans ahead of his birthday which falls on September 1, 2022. The Golden Maknae of the K-pop band is going to turn 25 years old.

The Dynamite singer also shared a small behind the scene clip on BANGTANTV’s YouTube channel in which he expressed his feelings about the shoot and how they came with the ideation of the vampire theme.