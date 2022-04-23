BTS’ Jungkook is ‘too pretty’ for Cletus’ taste in a viral old clip of The Simpsons

Seoul: BTS members got a shout out in an old episode of The Simpsons. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a clip of an episode featuring Marge Simpson and Cletus Spuckler. In the clip, Marge told Cletus, “Look, Cletus, this isn’t you. What about your family?”

Cletus replied, “Well, my family now is Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and all of them Mumfords. And everyone in BTS, except for Jungkook. He’s too pretty for my tastes.”

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “BTS mentioned in The Simpsons!? I had it on in the background and randomly heard them say Jungkook.” BTS fandom ARMY reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “Yeah I remember this. I think it was a couple of years ago. The Simpsons also once went on vacay and there was a BTS sign outside.”

BTS mentioned in the simpsons!? i had it on in the background and randomly heard them say jungkook 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/pdPklpPDXs — Landon Mark⁷ (@stochie) April 22, 2022

Soon after, ARMY went berserk. One of them commented, “Yeah I remember this. I think it was a couple of years ago. The Simpsons also once went on vacay and there was a BTS sign outside.”

Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungook were recently featured in the K-drama Our Blues. The names of these BTS members were written on the uniforms of the students in the currently running K-drama. Meanwhile, Jimin is all set and super thrilled to make his OST K-drama debut in Our Blues. He has reportedly worked with Ha Sung Woon, a former member of HOTSHOT and Wanna One, on the track.