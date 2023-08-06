BTS’ Jungkook hums ‘Naatu Naatu’; apologises to Suga, BTS ARMY in latest Live

Seoul: Jungkook, the youngest member of South Korean pop sensation BTS, surprised his Indian fans when he hummed the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster “RRR”.

During a live interaction with his fans on WeVerse, Jungkook was asked if he has seen the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer movie.

The 25-year-old didn’t responded to the question directly but hummed the song “Naatu Naatu”, leaving the ARMY, a term used for the South Korean band BTS’ fan following, elated.

“That’s really a special feeling for Indian Armys when he mentions anything related to India,” a fan wrote.

Jungkook joined fellow group member Suga at his D-Day concert in Seoul. Jungkook also performed on stage with Suga. After returning home, the youngest BTS member held a live session on Weverse on Friday. He profusely apologised to Suga and the BTS ARMY for forgetting lyrics during the show. Jungkook, during the live, also asked HYBE if he could perform again at Suga’s concert on Saturday.

Talking to fans, as translated by Twitter user @miiniyoongs, Jungkook said, “I think I was nervous because I messed up a bit with the lyrics and I feel really sorry to ARMYs and Yoongi hyung. I feel upset. I feel like I’m going crazy. ARMYs, I’m sorry. Next time, if I have the opportunity to do a concert, I shouldn’t make mistakes. I really practised so much but how could I forget? My mind went blank.”

A fan told Jungkook that he did well and that they didn’t even notice. Jungkook replied, “What do you mean you didn’t notice? I just forgot and didn’t sing that part.” Regretting forgetting the lyrics, Jungkook said, “If only I didn’t mess up in the beginning, I could have done better in the latter part too. But it was so nice to perform. it was really short, but it was so nice seeing armys. Yoongi hyung I am sorry. Sorry Yoongi hyung.”

Jungkook asked if he could perform again on the second day of the show. “Should I do it again tomorrow? Is there a way for me to possibly do it again tomorrow? Should I ask for another chance? Maybe I will ask the company since I don’t have anything scheduled for tomorrow. So, company employees, if you’re watching right now, would I be able to do it tomorrow?”

The BTS vocalist also told his fans, “How about you try talking to the company or call Yoongi hyung. Ask him if he could give me another chance. Can you try? We are friends, right? Maybe if it was my concert, I would just do it and stuff but it’s Yoongi hyung’s concert so HYBE, can you give it a thought? Can I go again tomorrow? I don’t need to perform Seven but I really want to do Burn It again. I feel like I can do even better. Should I just get a mic and just go up on stage?”