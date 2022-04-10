BTS Jungkook Flashes His Abs During PTD Las Vegas Concert

Las Vegas: BTS turned Las Vegas purple with their first leg of the Permission to Dance on stage Las Vegas concert last night. The Bangtan Boys performed to a stadium swarming of AMRYs who welcomed them with loud screams and cheers.

The first day already set the bar for the remaining days of the concert high, with Jungkook flashing his abs on ARMYs’ demand and Jimin flaunting his new haircut. Jin, despite having limited stage performance due to his injury had his swag on full display and impressed ARMYs with his charm.

JUNGKOOK!!!!!!! 😭🔥🔥🔥 HE IS SO HOT OMG 😭 AND HIS ABS OMG 🔥😭 https://t.co/lMxLUHM7Oc — αllyzα💜⁷ (@btsvrmyj) April 9, 2022

In between the concert, ARMYs were waving placards with a picture of Jungkook showing his abs in the previous concerts. “We want to focus on…” was written beside the photo. And the Golden Maknae of BTS gave fans exactly what they wanted.

jungkook laughing right after lifting his shirt to show his abs i’m sick pic.twitter.com/CUC0CPdl7Z — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 9, 2022

He flashed his abs twice and quickly started laughing, aware of the chaos he just created. Videos shared by fans from the concert also showed Jungkook saying ‘Saranghae’ to ARMYs. Jin, who was standing right next to him, couldn’t stop laughing at what he just witnessed.